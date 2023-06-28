Open Menu

Lavrov Says Countries Forced To Support Zelenskyy's Plan At Meeting On Ukraine In Denmark

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Lavrov Says Countries Forced to Support Zelenskyy's Plan at Meeting on Ukraine in Denmark

Some dishonorable approaches were used to persuade countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan at the meeting on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Copenhagen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Some dishonorable approaches were used to persuade countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan at the meeting on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Copenhagen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I have heard that such dishonorable approaches took place there: when, in response to objections about the realism of this Zelenskyy's plan, which means surrender, they are told � you do not support him, there are points there that do not relate to the war, but which relate to food and energy security," Lavrov said in an interview at the the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") tv show, published by the Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia TV

Recent Stories

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrif ..

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrificial meat to 4,200 families

6 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

5 minutes ago
 Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: N ..

Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject to E ..

12 minutes ago
 EU moves closer to launching digital euro

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

14 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Az ..

Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Azha

12 minutes ago
 City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Az ..

City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

12 minutes ago
UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Hel ..

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emi ..

10 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized i ..

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized in Iran Due to Dust Storm - Off ..

10 minutes ago
 CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid ..

CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid holidays

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 sacrificial goats among orpha ..

10 minutes ago
 Admin sealed plant polluting environment

Admin sealed plant polluting environment

10 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges ..

Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges in NYC Subway Chokehold Death ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World