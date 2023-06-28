Some dishonorable approaches were used to persuade countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan at the meeting on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Copenhagen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Some dishonorable approaches were used to persuade countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan at the meeting on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Copenhagen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I have heard that such dishonorable approaches took place there: when, in response to objections about the realism of this Zelenskyy's plan, which means surrender, they are told � you do not support him, there are points there that do not relate to the war, but which relate to food and energy security," Lavrov said in an interview at the the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") tv show, published by the Foreign Ministry.