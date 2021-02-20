Lavrov Says Countries Should Focus on Equal Cooperation in WHO Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that countries should promote equal cooperation in the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the coronavirus pandemic that demands the international community to take joint efforts.

"Anyway, there is one 'boat' that is not very big. Now, the forecasts have emerged that this will last for a long time, will be a seasonal infection, not similar to the flu or other diseases at all. [COVID-19] will require the constant use of precautionary measures, individual protective equipment. The awareness of this should somehow encourage countries to cooperate more frankly. Especially those that doubted until recently," Lavrov told the RBC broadcaster on late Friday.

The minister added that Washington's decision to rejoin to the WHO is a positive development, but stressed that some "hotheads" believed that the US would try to dominate in the organization, after its return.

"There are fewer than 50 Chinese in the WHO Secretariat, 25 of us, over 200 Americans, NATO - over 2,000. The previous US administration claimed that China manipulated the WHO. This is not correct. Or it is about the complete helplessness of 2,000 NATO members who should represent the majority in the WHO secretariat," the minister said.

After US President Joe Biden arrived in the White House in late January, he signed a series of directives, some of which envisaged the US return to the WHO and the participation in COVAX Facility that is responsible for the equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines both for countries that can afford it and those in need of assistance.