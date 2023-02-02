UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says CSTO Will Be Able To Send Troops Without Approval Of UN Security Council

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be able to send troops without authorization of the UN Security Council after a relevant amendment is introduced to the charter of the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The CSTO, by the way, is now expanding a peacekeeping potential on the initiative of Kazakhstan.

One of the deputy secretaries general has also been appointed responsible for peacekeeping, there are agreements on peacekeeping forces, on how they are deployed. Now, at the suggestion of Kazakhstan, we are making an addition to this agreement, because it (the treaty) says that the CSTO peacekeeping forces are deployed by agreement and with the authorization of the UN Security Council," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

