Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:54 PM

Lavrov Says Dangerous Escalation in Persian Gulf Largely Caused by US Actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The development of events in the Persian Gulf has come to a dangerous point largely due to the actions of the United States, and the risks of a military conflict are increasing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The development of events in the Persian Gulf area has come to a dangerous point. The explosive situation in the region is largely a result of Washington's irresponsible policy, which has not only refused to comply with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] on the Iranian nuclear program, approved by UNSC Resolution 2231, but its provocative actions lead to further escalation," Lavrov said in an interview with the Arabic-language media posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.

As a result, the risks of a large-scale military conflict increase, the minister explained.

"This scenario raises our serious concerns. We must not allow the region to be drawn into a destructive armed confrontation fraught with catastrophic consequences not only for the Gulf countries but also for the whole world," the minister added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. After the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the pact in May 2018 and the reintroduction of large-scale sanctions on Iran, Tehran began gradually abandoning its JCPOA obligations. In May of this year, Iran warned it would steadily abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

In recent months, the situation in the Gulf region has escalated following several incidents with oil tankers. The United States also accused Iran of being involved in recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which opposes the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni conflict. Iran categorically rejects the allegations.

