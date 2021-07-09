Lavrov Says Date Not Set For High-Level Russia-India Summit Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The date is not yet set for the Russia-India summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that the leaders will hold a meeting when the COVID-19 situation allows.

Russia's top diplomat said that he had discussed the issue with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"We paid special attention to the development of political dialogue, preparation of the content of the future Russian-Indian summit, which is scheduled for this year, but our leaders will determine the specific date depending on the development of the situation with the coronavirus infection pandemic," Lavrov said following a meeting with Jaishankar in Moscow.