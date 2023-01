Lavrov Says Decided to Involve Iran in Discussions Among Russia, Turkey, Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) There is a principle agreement to engage Iran in the trilateral discussions among Russia, Turkey and Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Russia supports Ankara's interest in improving relations with Damascus and will develop work in this regard, the minister said at a joint press conference after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"An agreement in principle has now been reached on involving Iran in this work," Lavrov said.