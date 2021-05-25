UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Decision On Putin-Biden Meeting To Be Announced Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow welcomes Washington's offer to hold a meeting of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the decision will be announced soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We positively assessed US President Biden's offer to hold a top-level meeting. It will not be long now, we will make an announcement of our final position in the near future," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Malta's foreign minister.

