Lavrov Says Determining Who Can Be Trusted, Who Cannot Became Main Result of 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the main result of 2022 is that it has finally become clear who cannot be trusted in the international arena

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the main result of 2022 is that it has finally become clear who cannot be trusted in the international arena.

"The main conclusion, the main result is that the situation has finally and irrevocably become clear in terms of what is happening in the world, who is trying to act in the international arena, with what intentions and plans, who is negotiable, and who cannot be trusted from now on," Lavrov said.

