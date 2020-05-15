UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Did Not Hear Of Ideas To Cancel Accreditation Of NYT, FT

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

Lavrov Says Did Not Hear of Ideas to Cancel Accreditation of NYT, FT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on rumored ideas to cancel accreditation for the New York Times and Financial Times newspapers and recalled the situation of the RT broadcaster with the media regulator in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on rumored ideas to cancel accreditation for the New York Times and Financial Times newspapers and recalled the situation of the RT broadcaster with the media regulator in the United Kingdom.

The New York Times and the Financial Times have recently published articles questioning Russia's official statistics on COVID-19 case fatality rate. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated that Russia had never manipulated official statistics. The Russian Embassy in the United States has sent the NYT a letter asking the newspaper to make a retraction.

"First of all, I did not hear any ideas or any assurances that their accreditation would be canceled if there was no reaction. I did not hear this and we did not discuss this with [Foreign Ministry spokeswoman] Maria Zakharova.

I think neither she nor I should put forward such ideas," Lavrov told RBK media holding.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor should be the one to handle the issue, Lavrov said.

"I am generally against any reprisals over journalists, but journalists should, of course, take responsibility for what they publish," the minister said.

The minister recalled that the UK media regulator Ofcom took action against RT because the broadcaster "covered the situation in Syria only from Russia's point of view, according to Ofcom, and there was no response to RT request to show some materials that would prove their bias regarding Syria."

"I think the issues of verifiable information deserve special attention, deserve a truly universal approach," Lavrov said.

