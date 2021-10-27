Lavrov Says Different Forums on Afghanistan Should Not Duplicate But Complement Each Other

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan has no alternatives, but it is important for different forums on this problematic not to duplicate but to complement each other, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

At the meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, hosted by Tehran, Lavrov thanked the nations for actively participating in the last week's Moscow-format negotiations. The top diplomat expressed the belief that this is an exclusive platform that has no alternatives in terms of scope and productivity.

Lavrov also pointed to intensifying activities of various regional and international forums on Afghanistan.

"It is important that they do not duplicate each other but organically complement each other's work. I am convinced that today's discussion will significantly contribute to our joint effort to resolve the many problems that the Afghan people face. It will help maintain stability and security in the region and beyond," Lavrov said.