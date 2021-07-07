Lavrov Says Discussed Arms Supplies to Laos at Meeting With Laos Foreign Minister

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia and Laos are discussing the supply of additional equipment and military products to Laos, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are steadily developing ties in the sphere of military and technical cooperation. Today we discussed the planned supply of additional equipment and military products to Laos," Lavrov said following talks with his Laotian counterpart.