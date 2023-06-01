UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Discussed BRICS Expansion With Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he discussed with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the possible expansion of BRICS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he discussed with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the possible expansion of BRICS.

"Indeed we discussed this issue (BRICS expansion) and I did discuss it with the (foreign) minister from Saudi Arabia this morning.

As regards to approach of BRICS it is still being shaped, it is evolving," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference after the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

