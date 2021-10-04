UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Discussed Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya With Shoukry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:16 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he discussed foreign troops withdrawal from Libya with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and emphasized that the pullout should be carried out in a gradual and synchronized manne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he discussed foreign troops withdrawal from Libya with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and emphasized that the pullout should be carried out in a gradual and synchronized manner.

"We touched upon the withdrawal of all non-Libyan armed groups and military units from the country. Our position is clear: this should be done gradually and this should be synchronized in terms of timing in order to avoid risks of disrupting the existing balance of power, thanks to which a ceasefire has been maintained in Libya for over a year," Lavrov said at a press conference following the negotiations.

