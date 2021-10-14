UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Discussed Komsomolskaya Pravda, Russian Media With His Belarusian Counterpart

Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Lavrov Says Discussed Komsomolskaya Pravda, Russian Media With His Belarusian Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he has discussed with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the work of Russian media in Belarus and the forced closure of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

"This issue has been discussed. I had another conversation with my colleague, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. We have a common understanding of the need to make every effort to provide Russian media in Belarus and Belarusian media in Russia with the most comfortable working conditions," Lavrov told reporters.

To this effect, Moscow and Minsk will soon launch a set of joint initiatives, Lavrov added.

On October 5, Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda announced the closure of its office in Minsk after its employee, Belarusian journalist Gennady Mozheiko, was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and insulting a government official over the publication of a controversial article.

The Kremlin said the newspaper's decision to close its Minsk office was "correct."

