Lavrov Says Discussed Restoration of Beirut Infrastructure With Lebanese Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The participation of Russian companies in the restoration of the port in Beirut was discussed during talks with the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have considered the prospect of the participation of Russian economic operators in the restoration of infrastructure, which was destroyed as a result of the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting.