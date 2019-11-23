UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Discussed Role Of G20, Ways To Solve Bilateral Issues With US' Sullivan

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday he had discussed the role of G20 in international relations and ways to settle issues in US-Russia relations with John Sullivan, the US deputy state secretary who has been nominated to become the country's next ambassador to Russia.

"John Sullivan leads the US delegation to the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and we discussed with him the role of this group in international relations and reaffirmed our support of this organization ... John Sullivan is also being nominated as US ambassador to Russia, and we discussed ways to solve numerous problems in our relations," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan's Nagoya.

Lavrov characterized his talks with Sullivan a "useful discussion."

