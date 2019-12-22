UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Discussed Russia's Concerns Over INF Treaty Breaches By US With Trump

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he discussed the US' violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with US President Donald Trump during the recent meeting in the Oval Office, namely the tests carried out by the US almost immediately after the collapse of the treaty.

"I touched on it [treaty] during negotiations with the US Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo and at a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House," Lavrov said on political talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

Lavrov went on to say US test launches of various kinds of rockets, which would have otherwise been prohibitied under the agreement, are cause for worry in Moscow.

"The situation worries us, because the USA, demonstratively leaving the INF Treaty, did not even begin to hide that they had long been developing the very capabilities that were prohibited by this agreement," the top diplomat added.

