UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Discussed Supply Of Oil, Wheat And Fertilizers With Foreign Minister Of Mali

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Lavrov Says Discussed Supply of Oil, Wheat and Fertilizers With Foreign Minister of Mali

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he had discussed with his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, the supply of oil, wheat and fertilizers to Bamako

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he had discussed with his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, the supply of oil, wheat and fertilizers to Bamako.

"Particular attention was paid to the practical aspects of organizing supplies from Russia of wheat, mineral fertilizers and oil products that are so necessary to the Malians in the face of Western illegitimate sanctions," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with Diop.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bamako From Wheat

Recent Stories

China's Shandong sees trade growth with RCEP membe ..

China's Shandong sees trade growth with RCEP members

3 minutes ago
 ECP accepts disqualification reference against 25 ..

ECP accepts disqualification reference against 25 dissident PTI MPAs

4 minutes ago
 Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis ..

Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ & ‘Entrepreneurshi ..

11 minutes ago
 5-Days training on “In-service Competency Enhanc ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appoin ..

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appointment as Punjab CM

29 minutes ago
 Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.