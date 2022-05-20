Lavrov Says Discussed Supply of Oil, Wheat and Fertilizers With Foreign Minister of Mali

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he had discussed with his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, the supply of oil, wheat and fertilizers to Bamako

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he had discussed with his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, the supply of oil, wheat and fertilizers to Bamako.

"Particular attention was paid to the practical aspects of organizing supplies from Russia of wheat, mineral fertilizers and oil products that are so necessary to the Malians in the face of Western illegitimate sanctions," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with Diop.