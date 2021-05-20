Lavrov Says Discussed With Blinken Joint Steps on N. Korea, Iran Nuclear Deal, Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken how to make the joint efforts on the Iran nuclear deal, Afghanistan and other issues more effective.

"We have agreed to continue our joint efforts - that are successfully developing - on regional conflicts where Russian and the United States have similar interests: these are the Korean nuclear issue, the situation around the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, and Afghanistan. We discussed how these actions may become more effective," Lavrov said after the meeting with Blinken in Reykjavik.