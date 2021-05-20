UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Discussed With Blinken Joint Steps On N. Korea, Iran Nuclear Deal, Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:50 AM

Lavrov Says Discussed With Blinken Joint Steps on N. Korea, Iran Nuclear Deal, Afghanistan

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken how to make the joint efforts on the Iran nuclear deal, Afghanistan and other issues more effective.

"We have agreed to continue our joint efforts - that are successfully developing - on regional conflicts where Russian and the United States have similar interests: these are the Korean nuclear issue, the situation around the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, and Afghanistan. We discussed how these actions may become more effective," Lavrov said after the meeting with Blinken in Reykjavik.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Russia Nuclear United States May

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

4 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

4 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

4 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

4 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

4 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.