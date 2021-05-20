UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Discussed With Blinken Work Of Diplomatic Missions In US, US Ones In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:10 AM

Lavrov Says Discussed With Blinken Work of Diplomatic Missions in US, US Ones in Russia

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the work of the Russian diplomatic missions in the US, and US ones in Russia.

"Of course, today, we have touched upon the work of the Russian diplomatic missions in the US, and the US ones in Russia; this vicious cycle of blows that was started by [former US President Barack] Obama when he was leaving the White House," Lavrov said after the meeting with Blinken in Reykjavik.

"From my point of view, nobody is interested in this chain reaction. I noticed the same feeling of our US colleagues. We will prepare proposals for our presidents," the Russian foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Russia White House Same From

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

5 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

5 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

5 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

5 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

5 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.