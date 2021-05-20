Lavrov Says Discussed With Blinken Work of Diplomatic Missions in US, US Ones in Russia

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the work of the Russian diplomatic missions in the US, and US ones in Russia.

"Of course, today, we have touched upon the work of the Russian diplomatic missions in the US, and the US ones in Russia; this vicious cycle of blows that was started by [former US President Barack] Obama when he was leaving the White House," Lavrov said after the meeting with Blinken in Reykjavik.

"From my point of view, nobody is interested in this chain reaction. I noticed the same feeling of our US colleagues. We will prepare proposals for our presidents," the Russian foreign minister added.