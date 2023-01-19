(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that during the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday bilateral issues, as well as the West's attempts to restrain Moscow and Minsk were discussed.

"Western neighbors have openly proclaimed a course of restraining our development, the development of the Union State, are trying in every way to stimulate the non-systemic opposition that works abroad against Belarus and Russia," Lavrov said.