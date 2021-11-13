UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Discussed With Michel Ways To Break Deadlock In Russia-EU Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Lavrov Says Discussed With Michel Ways to Break Deadlock in Russia-EU Relations

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed with European Council President Charles Michel ways to break the deadlock in relations between Moscow and Brussels.

"Today, on the sidelines of the conference on Libya, I spoke with European Council President Charles Michel, who also emphasized his interest in finding ways to bring our relations out of the deep impasse in which they found themselves as a result of the measures taken by the West after they either supported or resigned themselves to the coup d'etat carried out by the radicals in Ukraine in 2014," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Brussels Libya

Recent Stories

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

19 minutes ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

27 minutes ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

27 minutes ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

56 minutes ago
 Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, U ..

Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, Unicef warns

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.