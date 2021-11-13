Lavrov Says Discussed With Michel Ways to Break Deadlock in Russia-EU Relations

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed with European Council President Charles Michel ways to break the deadlock in relations between Moscow and Brussels.

"Today, on the sidelines of the conference on Libya, I spoke with European Council President Charles Michel, who also emphasized his interest in finding ways to bring our relations out of the deep impasse in which they found themselves as a result of the measures taken by the West after they either supported or resigned themselves to the coup d'etat carried out by the radicals in Ukraine in 2014," Lavrov told reporters.