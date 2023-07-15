Open Menu

Lavrov Says Discussed With Thai Foreign Minister Russia's Mir Payment System

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Lavrov Says Discussed With Thai Foreign Minister Russia's Mir Payment System

PHUKET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that he discussed the use of the Russian Mir payment system in Thailand at a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

"Today, with my colleague, the Thai foreign minister, we discussed the steps needed to ensure that the Russian Mir Payment System cards can be used here without any problems. This will give an additional impetus to increase the flow of tourists," Lavrov said at an opening ceremony of the Russian general consulate on Phuket.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The sanctions included disconnection of multiple Russian banks from the international payment system, SWIFT, in order to weaken the country's economy, which forced Moscow to seek alternative methods of financial transfers.

The de-SWIFTing and the 2022 exit of visa and MasterCard from the Russian market resulted in increased use of the Russian Mir payment system in the country and beyond, especially by Russian tourists. In September 2022, the US Treasury Department threatened foreign banks with secondary sanctions for servicing Mir cards, which resulted in many countries' refusing to accept them. Nevertheless, Mir cards are now accepted by partner banks in Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea and South Ossetia.

More than 15 countries, including Thailand, are interested in connecting to the Mir system.

Related Topics

Thailand Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened Armenia Phuket Belarus Tajikistan South Korea Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Vietnam February September Visa Market From

Recent Stories

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

1 minute ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

1 hour ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

3 hours ago
Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

4 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

5 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World