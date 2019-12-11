UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Discussed With Trump Situation In Persian Gulf, Iran Issue

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

Lavrov Says Discussed With Trump Situation in Persian Gulf, Iran Issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he has discussed with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday the necessity of taking measures to prevent an escalation of the crisis in the Persian Gulf.

"We talked today about the fact that it's necessary to take some steps to prevent the crisis in the Persian Gulf from aggravating and to take some steps in relations with the problems that have arisen because of the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] on the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program," Lavrov told journalists in Washington.

In May 2018, the United States began the process of reimposing previously lifted sanctions against Tehran after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement between Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union requiring the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves in return for sanctions relief.

