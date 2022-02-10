UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Discussed With UK's Truss Joint Russia-Belarus Military Exercises

February 10, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he had discussed the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during the talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he had discussed the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during the talks in Moscow.

"We also talked about our relations with Belarus, including the preparation and conduct of those exercises that are literally starting these days and that cause concern in London and the West, as well as, in fact, the situation of the deployment of Russian troops on our own territory causes incomprehensible anxiety and very sharp emotions both among our British colleagues and other Western representatives," Lavrov told a joint press conference following the talks.

