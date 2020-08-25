UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Drew Biegun's Attention To Lukashenko's Idea Of Constitutional Reform

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

Lavrov Says Drew Biegun's Attention to Lukashenko's Idea of Constitutional Reform

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun he had drawn attention to the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to carry out a constitutional reform in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun he had drawn attention to the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to carry out a constitutional reform in Belarus.

"We drew attention to the initiative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which he put forward even before the presidential election and repeated already in the post-election period the initiative for constitutional reform as a basis for the consolidation of society with the subsequent organization of presidential, parliamentary and local government elections. I believe a hand is offered to all those who are interested in a stable, united Belarus. Of course, it should be noticed by the opposition and those of our Western partners who are now leading this opposition," the minister said.

