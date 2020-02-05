(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he had pointed out NATO's provocative actions near borders with Russia to his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde.

"We thoroughly exchanged views on the security situation in the region of the Baltic Sea. We have drawn our interlocutors' attention to the rather provocative actions by NATO, which is increasing its military activity and military presence near Russian borders," Lavrov said after holding talks with Linde.

Over the past few years, the alliance has tripled the size of the NATO Response Force to around 40,000 troops, with a new 5,000-strong Spearhead Force at its core.

NATO has also deployed four multinational battlegroups to the Baltic States and Poland, increased its presence in the Black Sea region, and set up several small headquarters to link national and NATO forces.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.