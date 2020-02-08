CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The only chance for radical forces to have any future in the Venezuelan politics is via participating in the 2020 general elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Since last year, the country's politics have been defined by the ongoing confrontation between the government of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition forces, led by Juan Guaido.

"We expect you to have a common approach to approval of new members of the National Election Council and preparation for elections to the National Assembly in 2020. By the way, I am sure that these elections are the only opportunity for radicals not to deprive themselves of any future in the Venezuelan politics. Through elections they are offered an opportunity to return to civilized politics and take part in the popular trial, if you wish, on the country's political forces," Lavrov said during a session of Venezuela's Roundtable of National Dialogue.

The Russian top diplomat praised the work done by the Roundtable of National Dialogue.

"We note that a number of practical decisions have been made thanks to the work done by your roundtable. You have managed to agree to search for ways to return to the constitutional order and overcome the divide, on resumption of socialist lawmakers' participation in the work of the National Assembly, regular amnesties, renewal of members of the Election Council, discussions of economic reforms ," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also noted the inclusive nature of the roundtable unlike other negotiation mechanisms.

"It clearly irritates radical opponents of the government and their foreign sponsors, who seek to discredit the work done by your dialogue format. But I believe these attempts are doomed to failure," he said, adding that Russia stood ready to provide all support to the Roundtable of National Dialogue and wished success to the negotiation platform.