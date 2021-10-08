UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says EU Foreign Policy Chiefs Not Empowered To Make Independent Decisions On Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:08 PM

Lavrov Says EU Foreign Policy Chiefs Not Empowered to Make Independent Decisions on Russia

Senior representatives of the European Union for foreign affairs do not have much freedom when it comes to the bloc's relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Senior representatives of the European Union for foreign affairs do not have much freedom when it comes to the bloc's relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Commenting on Russia's attempts to normalize relations with the EU, Lavrov said that Moscow had sent about 30 proposals outlining solutions to the current deadlock, but they never worked.

"As I understand it, the high representatives of the European Union, whether it is Federica Mogherini or Josep Borrell or whoever else, do not have much discretion. Every time they meet with me, they take a text out of a folder, and they do not depart from this text, except for some adjectives," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Association of European business.

Russia regrets that its efforts to normalize relations between Moscow and Brussels have not succeeded and that many prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation have been sacrificed, according to the foreign minister.

"Too many useful things become a victim of geopolitical games and Russophobes ... and, by the way, of unfair competition," he added.

Lavrov also affirmed Moscow's readiness to expand cooperation on a number of issues that had been discussed during Borrell's last visit to Moscow in February, including green economy and healthcare.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia European Union Visit Brussels February From

Recent Stories

PTI making efforts to bring transparency in electo ..

PTI making efforts to bring transparency in electoral system: Governor Sarwar

3 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afgh ..

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 EU bans additive used in sweets and cakes

EU bans additive used in sweets and cakes

3 minutes ago
 Mexico detains 652 Central American migrants near ..

Mexico detains 652 Central American migrants near US border

3 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan expresses concerns over lack ..

Governor Balochistan expresses concerns over lack of modern gynecology OPD

7 minutes ago
 PMD indicates transition from Summer to Autumn as ..

PMD indicates transition from Summer to Autumn as rain likely in various parts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.