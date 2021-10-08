Lavrov Says EU Foreign Policy Chiefs Not Empowered to Make Independent Decisions on Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Senior representatives of the European Union for foreign affairs do not have much freedom when it comes to the bloc's relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Commenting on Russia's attempts to normalize relations with the EU, Lavrov said that Moscow had sent about 30 proposals outlining solutions to the current deadlock, but they never worked.

"As I understand it, the high representatives of the European Union, whether it is Federica Mogherini or Josep Borrell or whoever else, do not have much discretion. Every time they meet with me, they take a text out of a folder, and they do not depart from this text, except for some adjectives," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Association of European business.

Russia regrets that its efforts to normalize relations between Moscow and Brussels have not succeeded and that many prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation have been sacrificed, according to the foreign minister.

"Too many useful things become a victim of geopolitical games and Russophobes ... and, by the way, of unfair competition," he added.

Lavrov also affirmed Moscow's readiness to expand cooperation on a number of issues that had been discussed during Borrell's last visit to Moscow in February, including green economy and healthcare.