Lavrov Says EU Instructed Cypriot President to Cancel Bilateral Talks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that his planned meeting with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was canceled abruptly on EU instructions.

"An hour before we were to meet the protocol team of Mr.

Anastasiades told our side that the EU had forbidden him from meeting me. That is their own wording," Lavrov told reporters at the UN General Assembly.

A Cypriot government spokesperson said this week that the European Union had banned Cyprus, a member state, from having bilateral meetings with Russians. The EU has been seeking to block any unilateral action by members in a bid to form a united front against Russia.