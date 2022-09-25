UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says EU Instructed Cypriot President To Cancel Bilateral Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Lavrov Says EU Instructed Cypriot President to Cancel Bilateral Talks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that his planned meeting with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was canceled abruptly on EU instructions.

"An hour before we were to meet the protocol team of Mr.

Anastasiades told our side that the EU had forbidden him from meeting me. That is their own wording," Lavrov told reporters at the UN General Assembly.

A Cypriot government spokesperson said this week that the European Union had banned Cyprus, a member state, from having bilateral meetings with Russians. The EU has been seeking to block any unilateral action by members in a bid to form a united front against Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia European Union Cyprus From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

1 hour ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

1 hour ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

1 hour ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

1 hour ago
 EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa ..

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

1 hour ago
 2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.