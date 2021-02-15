UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says EU Keeps Breaking Ties With Russia For Many Years

Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:55 PM

The breakup between Russia and the European Union has been long ongoing, with the bloc being the initiator, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The breakup between Russia and the European Union has been long ongoing, with the bloc being the initiator, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"In general, it is clear for any person that takes at least some interest in the situation in Europe that the breakup is going on for many years, as the EU consistently keeps severing ties," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

According to the Russian minister, the 2014 coup in Ukraine was a tipping point, as the EU "in fact showed it could do nothing with the agreement, which the authorities and the opposition reached just ahead of the coup and which was signed by Germany, France and Poland."

