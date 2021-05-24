UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says EU Keeps Strengthening Policy Of Russia Containment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:46 PM

The European Union keeps strengthening its policy of containing Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, warning that the country will keep reacting to all unfriendly moves in a harsh yet proportionate manner

"The EU is strengthening its policy of containing Russia. Blatant interference in the internal affairs of our country continues, as, for example, in the situation around [Russia's jailed opposition activist, Alexey] Navalny. Unilateral sanctions against Russian citizens and legal entities are being expanded. Unsubstantiated accusations against us are being replicated," Lavrov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"Our colleagues must understand that there will be no one-sided games. One cannot frighten Russia with sanctions and threats. We will continue to respond to any provocation and unfriendly steps. Our response will be harsh if necessary but it will remain proportionate," Lavrov stressed.

At the same time, Moscow remains interested in cooperating with the EU and its member states "in the spirit of pragmatism and mutual respect, in compliance with the generally recognized norms of international law," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.

