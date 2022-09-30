UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says EU Lost Its Autonomy, Suffers Enormous Losses From What US Dragged Bloc Into

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The European Union has lost its autonomy and is suffering enormous losses from what the US has dragged the bloc into, Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday.

"Pursuing their thoughtless course of 'canceling Russia,' the Anglo-Saxons achieved unconditional subordination of the entire collective West, NATO, as well as the European Union, which finally lost its course towards strategic autonomy," Lavrov said at a meeting of the heads of intelligence agencies of the CIS countries, adding that this causes enormous losses to the bloc.

