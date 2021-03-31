Lavrov Says Even Israel Understands Danger of Implementing Trump-Proposed Deal of Century

Even Israel understands how dangerous the implementation of the US-proposed Middle Eastern peace deal the so-called deal of the century is, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"The dangers of implementing the 'Deal of the Century' scenario are also understood in Israel, including in the parties represented in the [government] coalition," Lavrov said at the Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, noting that the peace deal is indeed in the past.

According to the minister, there would be two scenarios for Israel if the document would be implemented � either Israel would have to grant citizenship to everyone who will live in the Palestinian territories annexed by Israel, with the Jewish character of the state of Israel gradually evaporating in the very foreseeable future, or to create an apartheid state, which Israel, being a civilized nation, is not ready for.

The minister added that Moscow welcomed steps announced by the administration of US President Joe Biden, referring to the reopening of Palestine's diplomatic mission in Washington and the US' decision to resume funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The US Middle East peace plan, formally unveiled early last year by then-President Donald Trump, suggested that Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." The deal triggered strong backlash across the world, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem as its capital.

Russia has never believed that the deal in its current form would contribute to a lasting Middle East settlement and expected the Biden administration to potentially reject it.

Earlier in March, UAE-based The National outlet reported, citing an official document of the US State Department, that Washington planned to reset relations with Palestine, reversing several steps taken by the previous administration that favored Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank and ignored the two-state solution principle as a basis for settling the longstanding conflict.