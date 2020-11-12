UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Everyone Will Win If New START Is Extended Without Preconditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Lavrov Says Everyone Will Win If New START Is Extended Without Preconditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Everyone will win if the Russian-US New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is extended without any preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, noting that Moscow does not currently expect any substantial proposals.

"If we talk about the New START deal, everyone can only win if it is extended without preconditions, and this is exactly what we suggested already over a year ago," Lavrov said at a press conference, slamming Washington's "inadmissible demands" and stressing that the desire to extend the deal is not a sign of weakness.

Amid the uncertainty in the United States after the presidential election, "with continuing vote count and legal complaints", neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor the projected winner of the vote, Joe Biden, are likely to make any substantial proposal to Russia on the strategic deal, the foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Washington Vote Trump United States

Recent Stories

National U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted ..

3 minutes ago

Sultanate Marks 50th National Day

5 minutes ago

OPPO will host OPPO INNO DAY 2020 on November 17, ..

8 minutes ago

CBUAE urges Hawala providers to adhere to mandator ..

11 minutes ago

IHC adjourns hearing for sometimes as Vawda and hi ..

25 minutes ago

ADNOC, Total sign agreement on CCUS, emissions red ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.