Lavrov Says Everyone Will Win If New START Is Extended Without Preconditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Everyone will win if the Russian-US New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is extended without any preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, noting that Moscow does not currently expect any substantial proposals.

"If we talk about the New START deal, everyone can only win if it is extended without preconditions, and this is exactly what we suggested already over a year ago," Lavrov said at a press conference, slamming Washington's "inadmissible demands" and stressing that the desire to extend the deal is not a sign of weakness.

Amid the uncertainty in the United States after the presidential election, "with continuing vote count and legal complaints", neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor the projected winner of the vote, Joe Biden, are likely to make any substantial proposal to Russia on the strategic deal, the foreign minister added.