Lavrov Says Expects To Discuss Korean Peninsula With South Korean Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:13 PM

Lavrov Says Expects to Discuss Korean Peninsula With South Korean Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he expected to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, during their talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he expected to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, during their talks in Moscow.

"I expect that today we will discuss the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and our cooperation on regional and international matters.

Of course, we will pay a special attention to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in North-Eastern Asia in general," Lavrov said, as he was opening his talks with Kang.

The Russian Foreign Minister also praised the high level of the Russian-South Korean cooperation on security and the economy, as well as the dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministries and parliaments.

"The volume of our trade and economical cooperation is increasing, and humanitarian exchange is developing successfully," Lavrov stressed.

