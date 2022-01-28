Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukraine Prompting US to Evacuate Diplomats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he did not express any threats to US State Secretary Antony Blinken over Ukraine during their recent meeting in Geneva that would lead to Washington evacuation its diplomats from Kiev

"I did not tell him anything," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik when asked what could he say to Blinken in Geneva that the United States immediately after this meeting decided to its evacuate diplomats from Ukraine.

Lavrov said that they discussed only Russia's proposals on security guarantees.