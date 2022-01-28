UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats To Blinken On Ukraine Prompting US To Evacuate Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukraine Prompting US to Evacuate Diplomats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he did not express any threats to US State Secretary Antony Blinken over Ukraine during their recent meeting in Geneva that would lead to Washington evacuation its diplomats from Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he did not express any threats to US State Secretary Antony Blinken over Ukraine during their recent meeting in Geneva that would lead to Washington evacuation its diplomats from Kiev.

"I did not tell him anything," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik when asked what could he say to Blinken in Geneva that the United States immediately after this meeting decided to its evacuate diplomats from Ukraine.

Lavrov said that they discussed only Russia's proposals on security guarantees.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Geneva Kiev Lead United States Media From

Recent Stories

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Tie ..

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Ties, Russia Ready - Lavrov

9 minutes ago
 India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of Br ..

India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of BrahMos Missile Systems - Defens ..

9 minutes ago
 PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

10 minutes ago
 Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 m ..

Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 million in 6 months

10 minutes ago
 Russia doesn't want war but will defend its intere ..

Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: minister

10 minutes ago
 Romania to Stay Out of Russia-Ukraine Standoff - F ..

Romania to Stay Out of Russia-Ukraine Standoff - Foreign Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>