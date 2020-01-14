Lavrov Says Extremists From Syria Moving Into Libya to Further Destabilize Country

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that extremist militants from Syria were moving into Libya, which is currently experiencing a political crisis, in order to further destablize the situation there

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that extremist militants from Syria were moving into Libya, which is currently experiencing a political crisis, in order to further destablize the situation there.

"About 90 percent of Syria is controlled by the legitimate government.

In the remaining hotbeds of terrorist activity, which is primarily Idlib, militants are gradually losing their positions. However, unfortunately, for the most part, the militants are making their way into Libya in order to continue murking waters there," Lavrov said at a press conference in Sri Lanka where he held talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.