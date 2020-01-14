UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Extremists From Syria Moving Into Libya To Further Destabilize Country

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:18 PM

Lavrov Says Extremists From Syria Moving Into Libya to Further Destabilize Country

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that extremist militants from Syria were moving into Libya, which is currently experiencing a political crisis, in order to further destablize the situation there

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that extremist militants from Syria were moving into Libya, which is currently experiencing a political crisis, in order to further destablize the situation there.

"About 90 percent of Syria is controlled by the legitimate government.

In the remaining hotbeds of terrorist activity, which is primarily Idlib, militants are gradually losing their positions. However, unfortunately, for the most part, the militants are making their way into Libya in order to continue murking waters there," Lavrov said at a press conference in Sri Lanka where he held talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Sri Lanka Russia Idlib Libya From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Health Minister raises questions about heal ..

5 minutes ago

Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downi ..

10 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Onl ..

10 minutes ago

Most Asian markets, yuan boosted by easing China-U ..

15 minutes ago

Results on day two of the WTA Hobart International ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.