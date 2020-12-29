UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Fate Of Open Skies Treaty In Question

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

Russia is ready to continue cooperation within the Open Skies Treaty only if all the other signatories of the deal confirm the commitment to abide by all of its provisions, and as this has not happened yet, the fate of the deal is in question, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia is ready to continue cooperation within the Open Skies Treaty only if all the other signatories of the deal confirm the commitment to abide by all of its provisions, and as this has not happened yet, the fate of the deal is in question, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If the remaining participants bow to the United States, it will not take us long to provide a harsh response. We are ready to continue cooperation within the Open Skies Treaty framework only if there is understanding that all the nations that remain in the treaty promptly provide us with direct and firm legal guarantees of their readiness to implement the requirements outlined in the deal. We have not yet received such guarantees, so, the further fate of the Open Skies Treaty is highly questionable," Lavrov said.

