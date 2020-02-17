UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Felt Constructive Changes In US Stance On Arms Control In Talks With Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:24 PM

Lavrov Says Felt Constructive Changes in US Stance on Arms Control in Talks With Pompeo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that he felt a certain shift towards more constructive dialogue on arms control from the United States during his discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that he felt a certain shift towards more constructive dialogue on arms control from the United States during his discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"I felt that our American partners have made certain shifts towards a more constructive approach," Lavrov said about talks with Pompeo on arms control.

Speaking to reporters at the heels of the Munich Security Conference in the Bavarian capital, the minister expressed concern about the apparent US tendency to create prerequisites to deploy its medium- and short-range missile systems, previously prohibited under the INF Treaty.

"We will talk to the French about this, of course. But in order to agree on concrete solutions, we need multilateral negotiations, multilateral consultations with the participation, of course, of the United States, which, having destroyed the treaty, is now actively creating the prerequisites for the deployment of these weapons that were once banned in Europe, and indeed in Asia. They don't hide it, Japan and Korea are mentioned, and islands in the Pacific are mentioned," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Munich Japan United States From Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Parents day ceremony at Cadet College Pano Aqil on ..

2 minutes ago

PKR weakens against dollar in interbank

3 minutes ago

KPT Chairman rejects media reports about gas leaka ..

25 minutes ago

Salesman deprived of Rs.1.5 lakh in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

UAE gives nod to operation of 1st reactor of Barak ..

16 minutes ago

China's Yunnan lifts 1.37 mln people out of povert ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.