Lavrov Says Felt Constructive Changes in US Stance on Arms Control in Talks With Pompeo

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that he felt a certain shift towards more constructive dialogue on arms control from the United States during his discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"I felt that our American partners have made certain shifts towards a more constructive approach," Lavrov said about talks with Pompeo on arms control.

Speaking to reporters at the heels of the Munich Security Conference in the Bavarian capital, the minister expressed concern about the apparent US tendency to create prerequisites to deploy its medium- and short-range missile systems, previously prohibited under the INF Treaty.

"We will talk to the French about this, of course. But in order to agree on concrete solutions, we need multilateral negotiations, multilateral consultations with the participation, of course, of the United States, which, having destroyed the treaty, is now actively creating the prerequisites for the deployment of these weapons that were once banned in Europe, and indeed in Asia. They don't hide it, Japan and Korea are mentioned, and islands in the Pacific are mentioned," Lavrov said.