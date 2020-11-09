UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Findings Of OSCE Rapporteur On Belarus Contain Inadmissible Recommendations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:25 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Albanian Prime Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Edi Rama that conclusions of the OSCE rapporteur on Belarus were biased and unprofessional, and contain inadmissible politicized recommendations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Albanian Prime Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Edi Rama that conclusions of the OSCE rapporteur on Belarus were biased and unprofessional, and contain inadmissible politicized recommendations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Thursday, Wolfgang Benedek, OSCE Moscow Mechanism rapporteur, presented a report on alleged human rights violations in connection with the August 9 presidential election in Belarus. The report recommends that the Belarusian authorities cancel the results of the presidential election and organize new one "on the basis of international standards."

"When discussing the situation in Belarus, Sergey Lavrov noted that the launch of the Moscow Mechanism in relation to Minsk further limited the OSCE's ability to constructively facilitate dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and the opposition. The conclusions of rapporteur Wolfgang Benedek are biased and unprofessional.

The author allowed himself unacceptable politicized recommendations that go far beyond the powers and competence of institutions and organizational mechanisms," the ministry said, adding that the conversation took place on Monday at the initiative of the Albanian side.

In the opinion of the Russian side, this example has made "double standards" that destroy the credibility of the OSCE even more obvious.

The parties also discussed the preparation for the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Tirana, which will be held on December 3-4 via videoconference, and the prospects for the organization's work in the context of the deteriorating sanitary and epidemiological situation in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on ways to overcome the institutional crisis in the OSCE, on opportunities for strengthening dialogue and entering constructive interaction within the framework of a unifying agenda and cooperation-based security.

