MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the fragile status quo in Syria could lead to the downfall of the Arab country.

'[Maintaining status quo] creates risk for the country's collapse, which would be very tragic," Lavrov said at the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, describing the situation in Syria as a "frozen conflict."

The civil war in Syria started in 2011 as part of the wider Arab Spring unrest, with numerous armed opposition factions and terrorist groups fighting the government of President Bashar Assad.

The US-led intervention in the Syrian conflict began in 2014 with a stated goal to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

In 2015, Russia deployed troops to Syria at the request of the Syrian government to assist it in fighting the terrorists.

Turkey unilaterally deployed troops to northern Syria in October 2019 in a military operation seeking to clear the borderline areas of the Kurdish militia, whom Ankara designated to be a terrorist organization.