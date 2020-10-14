UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Germany, France Ignored Reports Of Kiev Breaking Minsk Agreements

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Lavrov Says Germany, France Ignored Reports of Kiev Breaking Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Germany and France have not taken into account letters informing them about Kiev breaching Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"I must have sent a dozen of letter to my colleagues in France and Germany, drawing their attention to unacceptable actions of Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, the head of talks at the contact group, the foreign minister and other officials that go directly against Minsk agreements. The responses have been helpless, they are just pro forma replies," Lavrov said in an interview with several broadcasters including radio Sputnik.

When asked whether Russia could make its foreign policy more forward, Lavrov said that Russia would not behave like the United States.

"We have to see the big picture, in all fields relevant to Russia, especially in the closest allies. For years, for centuries, we had been one state. At the same time, we should not behave like, say, the United States. I cannot agree with that. They are rude, impolite, brazen, even though they are trying to teach everyone to respect the peoples' right to choose their fate," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister remarked that Western leaders' meetings with ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya constituted an interference in Belarusian internal affairs.

