Lavrov Says Germany Plays Key Role in Russia-Europe Conflict Over Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia is concerned by the key role that Germany plays in the recent conflict between Moscow and Europe in light of the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I have told [German Foreign Minister Heiko] Maas, and I can repeat it, as I think this is not a secret for anybody, we see that Germany has taken the leading role in the new aggravation of [EU's] relations with the Russian Federation. This makes us concerned, taking into consideration Germany's leading role in Europe," Lavrov said at press conference.