Germany has not presented any evidence that Russia was involved in the 2015 hacking of emails from computers in Bundestag, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there was "hard evidence" of Russia's involvement in the 2015 hacking after the German Spiegel magazine reported that two email boxes from her parliamentary office had been accessed.

"It is the most recent example of 'highly likely'... Five years have passed yet not a single concrete fact has been presented," Lavrov said in an interview to the Russian RBK media holding.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert and acting Foreign Office spokesman Christofer Burger both declined to comment on Lavrov's remark.

The German Federal prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for a Russian hacking suspect earlier in May. German media said he was a military intelligence officer named Dmitry Badin. Russia has repeatedly denied claims of being behind hacking attacks.