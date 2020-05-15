UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Germany Yet To Prove Russia's Role In Bundestag Email Hack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

Lavrov Says Germany Yet to Prove Russia's Role in Bundestag Email Hack

Germany has not presented any evidence that Russia was involved in the 2015 hacking of emails from computers in Bundestag, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Germany has not presented any evidence that Russia was involved in the 2015 hacking of emails from computers in Bundestag, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there was "hard evidence" of Russia's involvement in the 2015 hacking after the German Spiegel magazine reported that two email boxes from her parliamentary office had been accessed.

"It is the most recent example of 'highly likely'... Five years have passed yet not a single concrete fact has been presented," Lavrov said in an interview to the Russian RBK media holding.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert and acting Foreign Office spokesman Christofer Burger both declined to comment on Lavrov's remark.

The German Federal prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for a Russian hacking suspect earlier in May. German media said he was a military intelligence officer named Dmitry Badin. Russia has repeatedly denied claims of being behind hacking attacks.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia German Germany Badin Angela Merkel May 2015 Media From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

US to Send First Shipment of Crude Oil to Belarus ..

13 minutes ago

Kane wants assurances before Premier League return ..

13 minutes ago

Drug trafficker held, contraband seized

9 minutes ago

12 new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in AJK

9 minutes ago

'Very little progress' in key post-Brexit trade ta ..

9 minutes ago

Minister for 'devolution of power plan' to facilit ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.