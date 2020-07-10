UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Growing US-China Estrangement Not In Moscow's, Brussels' Interests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Lavrov Says Growing US-China Estrangement Not in Moscow's, Brussels' Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that no country was benefiting from the escalating tensions between the United States and China, be it Russia or the European Union.

"I believe that [tensions between the US and China] are in no way in our interests or interests of the European Union or other countries," Lavrov said at an online session of the Primakov Readings international summit on trends in global politics and economics.

The top Russian diplomat went on to say that the trade turnover between the EU and China, for example, was nearly the same as that between the US and China.

"I do not see any benefits for Russia from the trade war between Washington and Beijing at all. We will neither benefit in relations with the European Union or with India, which are traditionally friendly, and I do not foresee any changes in these [relations]," Lavrov noted.

The relationship between the US and China began to spiral into what has been labeled a trade war when US President Donald Trump ordered 25 percent tariffs to be placed on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in June of 2018 in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit.

Since then, the two have exchanged multiple rounds of duties.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, with the first outbreak recorded in China's Wuhan city last December, Trump claimed that the virus was created in a local laboratory by the Chinese government and then released into the world, either accidentally or deliberately. Beijing has consistently denied the allegation.

Recently, the confrontation spiraled further as China adopted a controversial national security law to expand its power in Hong Kong last week, to which the US responded by withdrawing Hong Kong's preferential trading partner status and suspending defense equipment to the autonomous region.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Washington European Union Trump Wuhan Beijing Hong Kong Same United States June December 2018 All From Government Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Increase the minimum age of marriage for girls in ..

2 minutes ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

14 minutes ago

Israel records highest single-day virus tally

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Friday 10 J ..

3 minutes ago

Conducive relations between police, masses urged f ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to sufi saint Bedil

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.