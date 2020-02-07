UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Had Productive Visit To Mexico, Useful Discussions With Mexican Counterpart

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described his visit to Mexico as productive, while the talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, as useful ones.

"We are concluding a visit by the Russian Foreign Ministry delegation to Mexico. The visit was, in my opinion, productive. We held constructive and useful talks with my Mexican colleague," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting with Ebrard.

He noted that this December would mark the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Mexico.

"Today, we agreed with our colleagues to celebrate this occasion decently," Lavrov added.

Lavrov is currently on his three-day trip to Latin America, which has already included the visit of the grave of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. The tour will conclude with a visit to Caracas, where the Russian minister will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, executive vice president and the nation's leader, Nicolas Maduro.

