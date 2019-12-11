UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Has Not Seen Proof Of Russia's Alleged Interference In US Elections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Lavrov Says Has Not Seen Proof of Russia's Alleged Interference in US Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he had not seen any proof in support of allegations that Russia has interfered in US elections because such proof does not exist.

"We have highlighted once again that all speculations about our alleged interference in the domestic processes in the United States are baseless," Lavrov said. "There are no facts that would support that. We did not see these facts. No one has given us this proof because simply it does not exist."

