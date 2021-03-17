UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says He Has Maximum Number Of COVID-19 Antibodies

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Lavrov Says He Has Maximum Number of COVID-19 Antibodies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, in Moscow that he has the maximum number of antibodies against COVID-19 after he contracted the virus at the beginning of the year.

"I already had the coronavirus.

I have the maximum number of antibodies", Lavrov said in response to Ashkenazi's words that all members of his delegation to Russia were vaccinated against the virus.

In January, Lavrov said that he had been lightly ill with COVID-19 and developed antibodies. He also added that he would decide whether to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccination or not after consulting a doctor.

