Lavrov Says He Invited Pompeo to Visit Russia 'At Any Convenient Time'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday that he has invited US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Russia.

"We would like to continue the dialogue and I am inviting him to visit Russian Federation at any convenient time," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Pompeo at the State Department.

"Thanks for the invitation," Pompeo replied.